The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

During today’s special day-time red brand “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, England, a match announcement was made for next Monday’s show.

In what will be the post-Clash In Paris episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix program, WWE Raw next week emanates from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

Prior to the 8/25 Raw main event, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was approached by Dominik Mysterio backstage, leading to an announcement that “Dirty” Dom will be defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship next Monday against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

