A new championship contest has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

As noted, heading into this Thursday night’s post-Turning Point 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time program, TNA Wrestling had announced that The Hardys would be in action.

In an update, the company announced on Tuesday afternoon that the reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy will be giving The System duo of Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers their contractual immediate rematch for the titles on the December 5 episode of the show.

Also advertised for the 12/5 episode is The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. PCO & Sami Callihan, a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contender Match with Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin, and we will hear from TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.