The first TNA iMPACT of the New Year of 2025 kicked off with a bang.

Following an entertaining verbal in-ring exchange between Joe Hendry and Ryan Nemeth, the brother of TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth hung around for the impromptu opening bout against TNA Hall of Fame legend Rhino.

Nemeth would go on to pick up the win via disqualification after Rhino blatantly used a steel chair to hit Nemeth, after taking the chair away from Nemeth upon Nemeth bringing it in the ring.

The match marked the final TNA bout for Rhino, who is now no longer contract with the promotion. He has another tag-team match next week, joining forces with Joe Hendry against Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

Additionally, in a backstage segment just minutes later, also in the first hour of the show, The Rascalz were confronted by The Hardys. The two teams agreed to a showdown, which they vowed would “tear the house down,” with the TNA World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line, at TNA Genesis 2025.

TNA Genesis 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 19 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.