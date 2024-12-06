A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the fallout from this past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event continues tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota, only one match has been officially announced by the company thus far.

That match is Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez in first-round action in the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament.

In an update, Wrestle Votes is reporting that The Motor City Machine Guns will also be in action tonight, as they defend their titles against The Street Profits.

