– During the March 26 episode of AEW Dynamite from St. Paul, MN., The Death Riders team of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC responded to a challenge from Rated-FTR trio Cope, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for an AEW Trios Championship showdown at AEW Dynasty 2025. They accepted it and challenged Rated-FTR to survive when things are all said-and-done.

AEW World Trios Champions the Death Riders respond to RatedFTR with a challenge of their own… Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@ClaudioCSRO | @BASTARDPAC | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/PFGXF7VWLL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025

– Also announced during the 3/26 show is the return of Will Ospreay for next week’s AEW Dynamite on April 2 in Peoria, Illinois.

– “Switchblade” Jay White declared himself for the Owen Hart Cup, joining Hangman Page, Will Ospreay and others in this year’s men’s competitor field. White also issued an open challenge for a match at AEW Collision later this week.

'Switchblade' Jay White has officially entered the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@ReneePaquette | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/CpD4tdLEvP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025

– Also announced for Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT and MAX on March 29 is Top Flight duo Dante & Darius Martin squaring off against The Learning Tree team of Big Bill and Bryan Keith.