The lineup for the next WWE premium live event continues to take shape.

Ahead of tonight’s live episode of WWE Raw at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, a video was released via WWE’s social media accounts that announced a new title tilt for WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

Scheduled for June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, Lyra Valkyria will be defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against former teammate and friend turned bitter rival, Becky Lynch.

Valkyria-Lynch joins John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches as confirmed bouts thus far for the 6/7 PLE.

