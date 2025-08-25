The Women’s World Championship match is no longer set for WWE Clash in Paris, but Stephanie Vaquer’s title opportunity remains intact.

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce announced that with Naomi vacating the championship last week due to her pregnancy, the planned title bout at this Sunday’s pay-per-view event has been canceled.

Pearce confirmed to Vaquer that she is still the #1 contender and promised to reveal both her new opponent and the date of her championship match on the September 1st episode of RAW.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, JD McDonagh went one-on-one with Dragon Lee in a singles match.

It was a tough night for McDonagh, who ultimately fell to Lee after taking the Operation Dragon finisher. The loss marked McDonagh’s third straight singles defeat and his sixth consecutive singles loss on Monday Night Raw.

For Lee, the victory ended a two-match losing streak, giving him his first win on RAW since November 2024.

Throughout the match, McDonagh found himself the target of relentless crowd chants, nearly all poking fun at the size of his head. Fans shouted lines like “Your head’s massive,” “You’re just a shit Finn Balor,” “He’s got the whole world in his head,” and “Massive, massive head.”

A new vignette featuring Bayley aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, as the former “Role Model” contemplated the direction of her career amid her rivalries with Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch.

In the segment, Bayley’s former Hugger persona resurfaced, reminding her that her success came from always doing the right thing. Almost immediately, the Role Model side pushed back, criticizing her Hugger persona’s mindset.

The two conflicting personalities continued their internal struggle until Bayley could no longer bear it, screaming for the chaos to stop as the vignette drew to a close.

Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of WWE RAW with a promo that quickly escalated into chaos. After the crowd acknowledged him with chants of “OTC,” Reigns admitted that he needed to be honest with himself. He spoke about having big plans through 2026 but confessed that he’s not the same man he once was — though when the audience insisted otherwise, he teased that maybe he could be again.

Reigns then shifted his focus to The Vision, recalling Cody Rhodes’ prediction from over a year ago that everything would be taken from him. He admitted that’s exactly what Seth Rollins’ group had done. With the fans jeering Rollins, Reigns said he had felt that way for a long time. He also noted he’s now without The Bloodline, but proudly gave a shoutout to Jey Uso before addressing Bronson Reed.

Reed emerged with Paul Heyman, who reminded everyone it was five years ago this week he became Reigns’ Wise Man. Heyman said he still loved Reigns, but insisted he needed tough love — and Reed would deliver it. Reed called himself the Samoan Reigns’ family had warned him about, prompting Reigns to snap back, “That means your ass belongs to me.”

The confrontation exploded into a brawl, with officials rushing in to separate the two.

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE Clash In Paris lineup below:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella

* Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev

* Logan Paul vs. John Cena

* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed