The Intercontinental Championship will not be defended at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles met with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who informed him that his scheduled title match against Dominik Mysterio has been pulled from the card due to an injury to the champion.

No specifics were given regarding the nature of Mysterio’s injury. Despite the news, Mysterio did appear in a backstage segment alongside Roxanne Perez and fellow Judgment Day members Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez.

You can check out the updated WWE Night of Champions 2025 lineup below:

* King of the Ring Tournament Final: Randy Orton vs. TBD

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Asuka vs. TBD

* Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

* WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa