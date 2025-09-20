– During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax will take place next Friday night on the blue brand show with the WWE Women’s Championship on-the-line.

.@RealNickAldis is laying down the law 😤 NEXT WEEK, we're getting a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship! pic.twitter.com/NohqbgxIzu — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

– This week’s WWE WrestlePalooza “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown also saw Brock Lesnar stop and talk with Paul Heyman and The Vision backstage. He told Heyman ahead of his showdown with John Cena in the WrestlePalooza opener on Saturday that “we should talk.”

– WWE SmackDown kicked off this week with Brock Lesnar getting physical with both Michael Cole and Corey Graves. In the case of Graves, he laid him out with multiple F-5’s, leading to The Miz filling in for Graves and calling the rest of the show alongside Cole.