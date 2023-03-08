The AEW TNT Title will be on the line during tomorrow’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw Wardlow regain the TNT Title by capturing it from ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. AEW has since announced that Wardlow will defend on Dynamite against #1 contender Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs earned the title shot by winning the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match on last week’s Revolution go-home episode. It will be interesting to see if he captures gold as he is from East Palo Alto, which is less than two hours from Sacramento, the Dynamite host city.

This week’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite will air live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. This will be AEW’s debut in the city.

The Face Of The Revolution #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs gets his hard-earned shot at the TNT Title when he faces newly crowned TNT Champion @realwardlow at #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/hJ1H19ypeN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023

