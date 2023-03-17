The first match has been finalized for ROH Supercard of Honor.

We noted last week how ROH Hall of Famer & World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe answered an Open Challenge issued by ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, only to issue a challenge of his own, which Joe accepted. The Briscoe vs. Joe title match was made official on this week’s ROH TV episode, and it will go down at Supercard of Honor later this month.

Joe has held the ROH World Television Title since capturing the strap from Minoru Suzuki on the April 13, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Since then he has retained over Trent Beretta, Jay Lethal, Josh Woods, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Juice Robinson, and Tony Deppen.

This will be the third-ever singles bout between Joe and Briscoe. Joe retained the ROH World Title over Briscoe at ROH Final Battle 2003, then Joe defeated Briscoe again at ROH’s The Chicago Spectacular Night 2 on December 9, 2006. They have also competed against and with each other in several matches over the years. Joe is currently in his first reign with the ROH World Television Title, while Briscoe has never held a singles title in the company.

Briscoe, who will wrestle Tony Nese next Thursday night on ROH TV, is the current ROH World Tag Team Champion with his late brother Jay Briscoe, but new champions will be crowned in a Reach for the Sky Ladder Match at Supercard of Honor. The only team announced for the match so far are The Lucha Brothers, but it looks like Briscoe will not be competing in that match with a partner.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air on Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA

