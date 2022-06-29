The Diamond Mine tension will come to a head next Tuesday at the WWE NXT Great American Bash.

WWE has announced that NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers will defend against Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp next Tuesday night.

The tension between Strong, Kemp and the other members of The Diamond Mine has gone on for a few weeks now. Tonight’s go-home episode saw Strong team with The Creeds for a six-man loss to Joe Gacy and The Dyad after miscommunication between Strong and the champs. Strong later confronted The Creeds in a backstage segment and said they have left he and Kemp no choice but to teach them a lesson at Great American Bash next week, with the titles on the line.

The 2022 NXT Great American Bash will air next Tuesday, July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from tonight’s NXT match:

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

