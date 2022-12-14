The WWE NXT Title will be defended at New Year’s Evil.

It was revealed on tonight’s post-Deadline edition of NXT that new #1 contender Grayson Waller will challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the NXT New Year’s Evil special episode on Tuesday, January 10.

Waller earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline this past Saturday. Deadline was headlined by Breakker retaining his title over Apollo Crews.

Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, but she will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in tonight’s main event. Fightful notes that there’s been internal talk of a title change. WWE noted that Perez vs. Rose was originally planned for New Year’s Evil, but after Rose attacked from behind in tonight’s opening segment, Perez said she didn’t want to wait. Rose accepted the challenge.

NXT New Year’s Evil will take place less than one month before the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s opening segment:

The FIRST EVER winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge 🏆@roxanne_wwe#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lK3s8FsHK6 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 14, 2022

The attraction stands tall in the end 😳@WWE_MandyRose#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uU60Iiqrox — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 14, 2022

