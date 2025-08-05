The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

During the August 4, 2025, post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, three big matches were announced for next week’s show.

Now confirmed for the August 11, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, which airs live at 8/7c next Monday night from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada are the following three matches:

* Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

* Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s World Championship)

