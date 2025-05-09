The TNA World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line when TNA Wrestling returns north of the border for their next special event in “The Great White North.”

During the May 8 episode of TNA iMPACT from Irvine, CA., it was announced that The Nemeth Brothers will be defending their TNA World Tag-Team Championships at TNA Under Siege 2025.

The match was announced when The Hardys were confronted by The Nemeth Brothers on the 5/8 episode. They taunted The Hardys due to Jeff Hardy not being legally allowed to travel to Canada.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella then came out and announced that Matt and a partner of his choosing will instead challenge The Nemeth Brothers for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at TNA Under Siege 2025.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy will go one-on-one against Nic Nemeth for the first time in 16 years on next Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

TNA Under Siege 2025 takes place on May 23 from Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

