A loaded line-up has been announced for tonight’s MLW Underground episode on REELZ.

There will be two title matches tonight. New free agent EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman will defend their MLW World Tag Team Titles against The Samoan SWAT Team. MLW World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado will defend his title against La Estrella. Tonight’s show will also feature a contract signing for Jacob Fatu vs. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone, which is to air next week.

MLW Underground airs every Tuesday night at 10pm ET via REELZ. Below is the announced card for tonight:

* Mance Warner vs. RSP in a Hardcore Match

* Real1 appears to continue with his legal threats against Mance Warner and MLW

* Azteca Lucha appears – New MLW National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, MLW World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Sam Adonis, and Cesar Duran

* Billie Starkz calls out MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie to quit the trash talk and finally step in the ring her

* Jacob Fatu and MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone sign their contract for next week’s title match

* MLW World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado defends the World Middleweight Championship against Cesar Duran’s newest signee, La Estrella

* MLW World Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka (now a free agent) and Calvin Tankman defend against The Samoan SWAT Team

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for news from tonight’s MLW Underground episode.

