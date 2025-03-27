The lineup for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continued to take shape on Wednesday night.

During the March 26 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX from St. Paul, Minnesota, Chris Jericho appeared in a backstage segment where he issued a challenge for the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view.

After telling Big Bill and Bryan Keith they need to prove they still want to be in The Learning Tree or things are over, he switched his focus to Bandido.

He brings up Bandido getting Gravity’s mask back, but noted the one he really wants is his. He says he’s going to do that and humiliate him in front of his family like he did before, and then issued an official challenge for AEW Dynasty 2025.

The challenge was for a title versus mask match, with Jericho putting his ROH World Championship on-the-line, while Bandido puts his mask up for grabs.

“Bandido, is it worth risking the humiliation? Is it worth risking the disgrace? Is it worth making your mother cry again when I take your mask. I think it is. See you at AEW Dynasty.”

In addition to the Jericho vs. Bandido title vs. mask match, also scheduled for AEW Dynasty 2025 is Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope for the AEW World Championship, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s World Championship, as well as Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship.

AEW Dynasty 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.