Another crossover match has been announced for the upcoming AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event.

Scheduled for August 16 at Arena CDMX in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico, and streaming live via the official WWE YouTube channel in English and Spanish presented by Cricket 5G, is a new match featuring WWE and WWE NXT Superstars.

The bout will feature Lola Vice from WWE NXT teaming up with Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa to take on the trio from The Judgment Day, represented by WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as well as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez, with Roxanne Perez in their corner.

Previously announced for TripleMania XXXIII on 8/16 in an additional crossover bout featuring another WWE title-holder from The Judgment Day is a Fatal-4-Way bout for the AAA Mega Championship, with El Hijo del Vikingo defending his title against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.