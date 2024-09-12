Two big matches have been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s post-All Out show, the company announced that Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy will take place on next Wednesday night’s show.

Also scheduled for the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Elite trio of The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada.

#AEWGrandSlam Wed, 9/18@MoheganPA | Wilkes-Barre, PA

8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS Orange Cassidy vs Chris Jericho After paying off his $7K debt to "The Learning Tree" (in coins), @OrangeCassidy faces an irate @iamjericho Next WEDNESDAY, September 18 on Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/BfmYMTj9p4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2024