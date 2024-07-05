A new trios bout has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On Friday evening, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy versus The Iron Savages team of Boulder, Bronson and Jacked Jameson, for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program.

Also scheduled for the show is an opening segment featuring MJF, AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White in a Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match.

