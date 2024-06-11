A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Added to the Wednesday, June 12 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program is a new featured Trios bout.

The match will feature Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita & Roderick Strong.

Also scheduled for the 6/12 show at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa is AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defending against Rey Fenix, TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone defending against Zeuxis, TV Time with Chris Jericho featuring Private Party, Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry in a TNT title qualifying match, plus RUSH will be in action.

