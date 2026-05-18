A new trios showdown has been added to the final AEW TV push before AEW Double or Nothing.

AEW announced that Chris Jericho will join forces with Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks to take on Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Davis during this Wednesday’s special three-hour combined edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision.

The bout is designed to serve as a preview for the chaotic Stadium Stampede match scheduled for AEW Double or Nothing later this month, as all six men are already confirmed for the massive multi-man encounter.

The Stadium Stampede match is currently set as a 14-man battle featuring Jericho, The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, Kenny Omega, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin on one side.

Their opposition will include Ricochet, Andrade, Mark Davis, The Gates of Agony, Clark Connors, and David Finlay, with members of The Demand, Don Callis Family, and The Dogs all represented.

Big match energy.

Wednesday’s combined AEW Dynamite and Collision special will air live on May 20 at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, and will act as the final major stop on the road to AEW Double or Nothing.

AEW is also promoting a stacked lineup for the three-hour broadcast, including Darby Allin defending the AEW World Championship against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Jon Moxley facing Kyle O’Reilly in an AEW Continental Title eliminator, and Mark Briscoe battling Tommaso Ciampa in an Anything Goes match.

In tag team action, FTR will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong, while Divine Dominion will compete in a five-minute Women’s Tag Team Titles eliminator.

Additional matches and segments advertised include Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay, Athena teaming with Triangle of Madness against Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, and the Brawling Birds, plus the return of Swerve Strickland.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.