A big match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the Wednesday, October 16, 2024, post-AEW WrestleDream 2024 edition of the show from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., a big trios match has been added to the card.

Now confirmed for the 10/16 show is The Elite trio of Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks taking on The Conglomeration team of Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Rocky Romero.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/16 show:

* Adam Cole Returns

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration

