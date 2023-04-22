A big Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title has been announced for WWE Backlash.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown that Backlash will see WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend against Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat.

Coming out of WrestleMania 39 Week, Lashley and Reed have feuded on RAW. The two fought to a double count out on the April 10 RAW, then Lashley defeated Theory in a non-title match by DQ on the April 17 RAW, due to an attack by Reed. Backlash will mark Theory’s first TV title defense since retaining over John Cena to kick off Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below is the current announced card:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

