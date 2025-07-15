The lineup for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event continues to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Birmingham, AL., it was announced by WWE Raw General Manager what the plans for the WWE Women’s World Championship will be.

After a shocking Money In The Bank cash-in at WWE Evolution 2 during the Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY match that resulted in her becoming the new champion, Naomi’s first title defense has been announced for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

In a triple-threat title tilt, it will be Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show will be hosted by Cardi B.