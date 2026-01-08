All Elite Wrestling kicked off the New Year of 2026 in style on Wednesday night in “The Boomer Sooner State.”

In advertised trios action that took place near the end of the first hour of the two-hour weekly prime time AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max program on January 7 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry was joined by the returning duo of The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, to take on The Demand trio of AEW National Champion Ricochet and The Gates of Agony team of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.

The match was a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle, which went through multiple commercial breaks, but when all was said-and-done, it was Perry and The Bucks who managed to get their collective hands raised.

However, things didn’t end there.

An explosive post-match angle that saw The Demand joined by members of The Don Callis Family, such as Mark Davis and newcomer Jake Doyle, formerly known as Jake Something in TNA Wrestling, to beat down the winning team of Perry, Jackson and Jackson.

But then they got some help.

After being attacked by the debuting Doyle in a digital exclusive pre-match backstage segment, JetSpeed duo ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Kevin ‘The Jet’ Knight emerged and ran to the ring to make the save for Perry and The Bucks.

Unfortunately for him, the numbers game quickly shifted once again, putting the advantage back in favor of The Demand and Don Callis Family make-shift squad.

A masked man appeared in the ring in the midst of the chaos, and ultimately revealed himself to be the returning Andrade El Idolo.

