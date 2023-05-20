Adam Cole and Chris Jericho are set to lock up for the first time ever at AEW Double Or Nothing.

After weeks of feuding, Cole vs. Jericho in an Unsanctioned Match was announced for Double Or Nothing during Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Following a back & forth promo, Jericho revealed that he had his restraining order against Cole lifted, so Cole could now enter the same building as Jericho. The leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society then challenged Cole to the Unsanctioned Match, and a brawl broke out while Jericho was doing Rampage commentary.

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card, along with related clips from Rampage:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

20 competitors TBA vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) and Isiah Kassidy vs. The Gunns (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) and Ethan Page

If Team Hardy wins, they get control of Ethan Page’s contract.

With legal agreements now null and void, @adamcolepro makes a beeline for @IAmJericho! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Pd9UEeeq9Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2023

