The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event continues to take shape.

On Wednesday evening, TNA announced via social media that Nic Nemeth will return from his suspension at TNA Sacrifice 2025 in a match. “The Wanted Man” was previously advertised to return at the PPV in El Paso, TX. next weekend, however now it is confirmed that he will be competing.

The former TNA World Champion will join the reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, as well as Elijah, Matt Hardy and Leon Slater to take on The System and The Colons in a big, featured ten-man tag-team match.

Also scheduled for the March 14 PPV show in “The Lone Star State” is Moose vs. Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match for the TNA X-Division Championship, Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade for the TNA Knockouts Championship, The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, & Tyriek Igwe, Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee, as well as Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali.

Make sure to check back here on 3/14 for complete TNA Sacrifice 2025 results.