WWE Raw on Monday night featured the announcement of the Men’s WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series.

Or at least the beginning of the announcement.

The show saw CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso brawl with The Re-Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and their new friend, Logan Paul.

Backstage later in the show, Punk told Raw G.M. Adam Pearce that he’s assembling his team. He instructed him to tell Paul Heyman to do the same. They then had WWE legend William Regal make a cameo to do his former viral ‘WARGAMES!’ war-cry (see video below).

In an update, a fourth member for the CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso team was made official.

During a backstage segment on the November 14 episode of WWE SmackDown at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, Jimmy Uso approached his brother Jey and “The American Nightmare” for a chat.

While talking about their current matches, with Jey advancing in “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” with a win over The Miz earlier in the evening, and Cody Rhodes scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Bronson Reed in the evening’s main event, Jimmy also informed them he is in for their WarGames team.

Later in the show, Drew McIntyre returned, despite being suspended, and helped the opposing Vision-led WarGames team attack the Rhodes team. By the time the show ended, McIntyre joining the WarGames team with Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was made official.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

