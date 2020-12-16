WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on ESPN’s The Jump this week and gave an update on the physical WWE Hall of Fame building, and now it’s been confirmed that the project is in progress, in the Orlando, Florida area.

WWE’s physical Hall has been rumored for several years now, but The Nature Boy revealed that WWE started building the gallery to showcase their memorabilia before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure in Orlando,” Flair said. “It’s been delayed too, due to COVID.”

Flair also revealed that WWE purchased his golden robe that was the inspiration for the Dame7 sneakers, to showcase in the new physical Hall of Fame. You can see the robe and sneakers in the tweet below.

“They purchased the robe and wanted to put that in there,” Flair said. “It would be something that I wore [that they would be showcasing] in the Hall.”

This update on the physical Hall of Fame comes after WWE recently asked for fans with large memorabilia collections to come forward, as we noted at this link.

Stay tuned for more.

Today Is The Day! The Gold Robe Inspired Dame 7 Ric Flair Shoe Is Available For Purchase! Catch Me On @NBATheJump At 3pm With @Rachel__Nichols! I Will Be Reminding Everyone How Important It Is To Style And Profile! WOOOOO! @adidasHoops @Dame_Lillard https://t.co/azP827vflE pic.twitter.com/00tc4nFlW7 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 15, 2020

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

