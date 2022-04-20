As we’ve noted, AEW President Tony Khan is set to make a “huge announcement” during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode, and one of the rumors is that Khan will be announcing the first-ever AEW-NJPW Supershow to take place in June.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on the F4Wonline.com message board that the Supershow is “definitely” in the works.

“This is definitely being worked on,” Meltzer said of the AEW-NJPW Supershow. “Don’t have a date past a Sunday in late June.”

However, this report contradicts what was reported on Super J-Cast, that the Supershow would take place on Thursday, June 23. Super J-Cast also indicated that the show would take place in Chicago. This would make things easier logistically as AEW is set to tape Dynamite and Rampage on June 22 in Milwaukee, which is near Chicago.

The AEW-NJPW Supershow has been rumored for a while now. NJPW’s Rocky Romero, who works part-time for AEW and serves as somewhat of a liaison for NJPW in the United States, appeared on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast back in March and said NJPW was open to a Supershow with their American partner, but he stressed that logistics could be a big hold-up in the event happening.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Khan had to say about the announcement today, and what the word going around is.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.