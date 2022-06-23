AEW is planning to run their first shows in Canada.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with John Chidley-Hill of The Canadian Press this week and said he’s eager to start promoting live events outside of the United States, and that Canada is a natural place to start.

“We’re all back on the road this past year and we’ve been all over America, but I do look forward to bringing an AEW live events to Canada soon,” Khan said. “I think we have a chance to really build a strong presence, not only what we’ve established on television with TSN, but also with live events for the fans.”

AEW originally planned to be running in Canada back in 2020, but plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that Toronto is a logical place for the first AEW Canada show, due to the size of the city and its deep pro wrestling roots, but they are also considering Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver for live events.

“We have a lot of great Canadian wrestlers and I’m excited about the possibility of our live events here because we’ve had great success on TV here,” Khan said.

Khan acknowledged that Canada, with its plethora of hockey arenas, is well-suited to host wrestling events, but choosing the venues for a tour will come down to a handful of key factors.

“Most important thing is quality of the arena for the fans and the wrestlers and the staff, and then followed by the size for the opportunity to create revenue,” Khan said, adding that the logistics of shooting live TV will also affect his decision.

There’s no word yet on exactly when AEW is headed to Canada, but we will keep you updated.

