The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is already starting to take shape.

Prior to the main event “I Quit Match” between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view on Saturday night at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO., the commentators ran down the updated advertised lineup heading into the post-PPV episode of AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night.

The October 22, 2025 show at Boeing Center at Tech Port! in San Antonio, Texas will be another combined three-hour special episode featuring AEW Dynamite from 8-10pm EST., leading into a one-hour episode of AEW Collision from 10-11pm.

The same format took place this past week for the AEW WrestleDream 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, while was coupled with a special one hour installment of AEW Collision.

During the show, the AEW Unified Championship will be on-the-line, as reigning title-holder “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada of The Don Callis Family will be putting his title up for grabs against one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions, Bandido.

Bandido earned the bout after he was the one to secure the pin and the victory over Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship match at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view on Saturday evening.

The October 22 episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision in “The Lone Star State” of Texas will also feature the AEW Trios Championships on-the-line, as reigning title-holders The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata) will defend against the team of The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP).

The Hurt Syndicate earned the title shot by defeating the three-man team of The Demand (Ricochet and The Gates of Agony’s Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) at AEW WrestleDream 2025.

Finally, AEW Dynamite on 10/22 is advertised to feature the official bracket reveal of the tournament designed to introduce and crown the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag-Team Champions in All Elite Wrestling.

