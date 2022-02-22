AJ Styles reportedly signed a multi-million dollar contract with WWE.

It was recently reported that Styles signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. In an update, Fightful Select reports that Styles landed more than $3 million per year when all was said and done.

Styles also had some additional bus travel accommodations paid for by WWE with this new contract.

A WWE source noted that Styles “deserved every penny” and that he would “easily make that back for the company.”

Styles’ original WWE contract was set to expire in the spring/summer and would have had him hit free agency for the first time since leaving NJPW before he signed with WWE in January 2016. WWE officials expected Styles to have plenty of suitors, and word is that as was the case with some other big names in the company, WWE wanted to get AJ’s deal extended before he could even hit free agency and talk to any other promotions.

Styles is said to be very happy in WWE, and has mentioned in multiple interviews how he’d like to work for WWE when his in-ring career is over.

Styles is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 38 but nothing is official as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.

