MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone has re-signed with the company.

Hammerstone recently spoke with Fightful Select and confirmed that he has signed a contract extension. Hammerstone was approaching the end of a multi-year contract he signed in 2019.

This new extension is another multi-year deal, which will keep Hammerstone with MLW until at least the end of 2023.

Hammerstone noted that the MLW schedule was a very attractive point when it came to re-signing with MLW. The company approached him a while back about re-signing, and he had not hit a free agency period, and had not talked to other companies.

Hammerstone’s deal allows him to still work indies, but he cannot work for nationally televised promotions.

The 30 year old Hammerstone remains undefeated since late 2019. He won the world title in October after a record-setting MLW National Openweight Title reign.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.