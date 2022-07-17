Pwinsider.com reports that Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville for Summerslam weekend later this month.

Bayley has been out of action since last summer after tearing her ACL while working out in the WWE Performance Center. This was at a time when WWE issued an edict to all talent to prepare for the company’s return to live crowds in the post-Thunderdome era.

As previously reported, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion has been prepping for her in-ring return at the training facility in recent weeks.