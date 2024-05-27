Becky Lynch is set for action on this evening’s WWE Raw, where she will be challenging Liv Morgan for the World Women’s Championship inside a steel cage. This is a rematch from Saturday’s King & Queen of the Ring event, which saw Morgan defeat Lynch to become the new champ.

According to Fightful Select, Lynch has still not signed a new contract with WWE so tonight’s Steel Cage bout could be her last until that is figured out. The Man becomes an official free agent on June 1st. The expectation is that Lynch will receive the biggest contract offer of any woman in pro-wrestling history, but whether she accepts it or not is unknown. There is no indication that she wouldn’t re-sign, but as you know in wrestling…anything can happen.

