Brock Lesnar’s ongoing absence from WWE programming continues to spark discussion, especially following recent comments made by Daniel Cormier on Demetrious Johnson’s podcast. Cormier claimed that the former UFC and WWE Champion was on a WWE “banned list” due to allegedly getting into “so much trouble.” However, new information from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer clarifies that Lesnar’s status within WWE remains unchanged.

According to the report, Lesnar was pulled from WWE television strictly because his name was linked to the Janel Grant lawsuit filed earlier this year against Vince McMahon and WWE. There have been no new developments since the initial legal decision. It was simply a case of WWE legal making the call at the time Janel Grant filed her lawsuit to not allow Lesnar to be used.

Lesnar’s absence was first felt in January 2024 when he was abruptly removed from the Royal Rumble lineup. He had reportedly been booked to compete in the match, setting up a major storyline leading into WrestleMania 40. That plan included a feud with Dominik Mysterio, leading to a match at a premium live event, and a high-profile showdown with GUNTHER at WrestleMania. Once the lawsuit emerged, all creative plans involving Lesnar were scrapped, and Bron Breakker was inserted into the Royal Rumble as a last-minute replacement.

Despite Cormier’s claim of a “ban,” it is to be noted that this is merely Cormier’s interpretation. WWE has not made any additional moves regarding Lesnar since the initial legal response.

Wrestling fans from across the Tri-State area gathered on Friday night for an emotional candlelight vigil honoring the late Hulk Hogan outside The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, New Jersey. The Hulkster passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.

The tribute began at 8:00 PM EST and brought together a crowd of passionate “Hulkamaniacs” who surrounded the store’s life-sized Hulk Hogan statue — a familiar landmark for wrestling enthusiasts in the region. The Wrestling Collector organized the event, inviting fans via social media to celebrate Hogan’s life and legacy.

Attendees lit candles, shared personal stories, wore Hogan’s signature red and yellow colors, and chanted iconic catchphrases.

After the vigil, the store stayed open late, allowing fans to explore its wide array of wrestling memorabilia, including vintage action figures and autographed items. Many visitors paused to leave flowers, handwritten notes, and photos at the statue.