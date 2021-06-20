It’s been previously reported that Brock Lesnar wasn’t planning to work WWE SummerSlam and there were no plans to bring him back right now.

However, Fightful Select reports Lesnar and WWE have been in recent talks about a return to the company. It was stated WWE does have plans in order for Lesnar and are hopeful that he could return imminently if they have their way.

The belief all along has been that once WWE is holding shows back in front of fans again then the two sides could work out a new deal.

Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 36 when he dropped the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre.