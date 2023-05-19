Bryan Danielson is set to work on the creative team for the new AEW Collision show.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson will be contributing creative to the Collision brand. This is interesting as it was previously indicated that Danielson and the rest of The Blackpool Combat Club would be a part of the Wednesday night roster for AEW Dynamite, but there’s no word yet on if that has changed.

Danielson previously helped out with WWE creative when he was with that company, especially when he was sidelined. People in WWE had great things to say about Danielson’s demeanor when helping creative.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan comes in with the creative outlines for the shows, and the two key guys assisting him in booking are QT Marshall and Sonjay Dutt. Pat Buck, Dean Malenko, Christopher Daniels, Jerry Lynn and Will Washington are brought in for their input, but it’s believed that Washington is now the #2 to Khan, while Dutt and Marshall are the co-#2’s on the team, according to the Wrestling Observer. Top talents like Danielson, AEW World Champion MJF, The Elite, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR all have significant input into their own storylines and creative directions.

Danielson has not wrestled since losing to MJF in the 60-Minute Ironman Match at AEW Revolution on March 5.

AEW Collision is set to premiere Saturday, June 17 on TNT. The two-hour live show will air every Saturday night.

