Cesaro is reportedly staying with WWE.

It was recently reported, via WrestlingInc, that Cesaro’s WWE contract was set to expire shortly after WrestleMania 37. Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the SmackDown Superstar either signed or verbally agreed to a new contract a few weeks back.

The recent Gauntlet Match on SmackDown with Adam Pearce getting the win saw Shinsuke Nakamura get the role of the babyface Superstar that ran through the field but then screwed at the end. This was an idea of Daniel Bryan, who works blue brand creative and was also in the match, but the role was originally booked for Cesaro. However, because he had not signed a new deal yet, the role went to Nakamura.

Cesaro has reportedly been told that his new role in the company is to help make new Superstars.

