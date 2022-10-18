ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will remain All Elite for at least the next few years.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and revealed that Jericho has signed a new contract extension, which goes through 2025.

“Chris has set such a high standard for AEW,” Khan said. “He’s been a consistent star for us, and he finds a fresh take in everything he does.”

UPDATE: You can click here for updated details on the contract, as well as Jericho’s new roles/responsibilities with comments from Khan and Jericho.

The new contract will put Jericho with AEW until the end of 2025, unless he signs another extension. Khan sees Jericho as an incredible value for the company.

“I’m a huge fan of Chris Jericho. I’ve followed his career for over 27 years, and I believe he’s putting forth one of the greatest years of his career this year. He is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling, and he is incredibly valuable for AEW,” Khan added.

Jericho will be in action on tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, defending the strap against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle.

Jericho has been with AEW since day one. He was the inaugural AEW World Champion, and is the current leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

