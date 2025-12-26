With TNA Wrestling’s highly anticipated debut on AMC fast approaching, there’s still unfinished business to take care of before the calendar turns.

During Thursday’s Christmas special edition of TNA iMPACT, the promotion officially announced the full lineup for next Thursday’s New Year’s Day episode. The show will be headlined by a TNA World Championship match, as reigning champion Frankie Kazarian puts the title on the line against Bear Bronson.

Bronson earned his championship opportunity by winning a battle royal earlier this month, setting up a major test for Kazarian as TNA builds momentum heading into its new television era.

Elsewhere on the card, TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and his fiancée Arianna Grace are set to appear together for the first time since Grace shockingly low-blowed her father, Santino Marella, during last week’s NXT vs. TNA cage match. Their appearance is expected to address the fallout from that controversial moment.

The Knockouts division will also take center stage in a six-woman tag team bout, with Indi Hartwell teaming alongside Jody Threat and Jada Stone to face Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore.

In tag team action, The Angel Warriors will square off against The Elegance Brand, while a singles match between Mustafa Ali and Home Town Man rounds out the announced lineup.

Updated TNA iMPACT lineup for next Thursday:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Home Town Man

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Arianna Grace appearance

* TNA World Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Bear Bronson

* Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) vs. The Elegance Brand (M & Heather)

* Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat & Jada Stone vs. Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore

