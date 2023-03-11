It looks like the rumored Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title will happen at WrestleMania 39 after all.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX opened up with the Fatal 5 Way to crown the next challenger to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for WrestleMania 39. The match featured Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. However, no official winner was announced as the finish saw Sheamus pin Woods at the same time McIntyre was pinning Knight. Two referees were in the ring, so both pins were counted. The segment ended with the two referees arguing, while Sheamus and McIntyre had words as well.

As we’ve noted, Sheamus vs. McIntyre vs. GUNTHER in a WrestleMania 39 Triple Threat for the title has been rumored for several weeks now.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored matches and a related clip from SmackDown:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

