A huge update on a top NJPW star who was reported to be joining WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Hikuleo is confirmed to be going to WWE. The former champion will be joining Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, his older brothers, who popped up in WWE earlier this year and are now main players in The Bloodline 2.0.

The report does mention that Hikuleo has no immediate start time set, just that he’s 100% now a member of the WWE roster.