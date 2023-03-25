Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena will kick off WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

Michael Cole announced during tonight’s SmackDown that Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will open Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1. There’s no word yet on Kickoff pre-show matches, but Cena vs. Theory will open the main card on Night 1.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Match will kick off Night 1.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.