There are new developments in the criminal case against Shawn Chan, the Canadian man facing one count of interstate domestic violence after allegedly targeting WWE star Liv Morgan.

According to federal court documents, Chan traveled from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando, Florida on May 26. When questioned by customs officials, he falsely claimed he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, which does not provide housing. Four days later, Chan drove several hours to Morgan’s residence, where he allegedly circled the property multiple times, entered through the backyard, and tried unsuccessfully to open her front door.

The complaint states that Chan picked up an air pellet located on Morgan’s porch and lingered at the property for several hours before leaving behind a note. In it, he identified himself as someone Morgan “hung out with” on an online gaming platform, accused her and others of mistreating him, and insisted his visit was “just friendly,” while also making troubling remarks about no longer having empathy or sympathy for others.

WWE security identified Chan on Morgan’s home surveillance footage and alerted authorities. He was arrested by the FBI on June 3 and indicted on June 25. If convicted, Chan faces up to five years in prison.

On August 20, Chan’s attorneys filed a motion asking the court to reconsider his pretrial detention, proposing that he be released to live at a Salvation Army facility. The court has not yet ruled, and Chan remains incarcerated at the Hernando County Jail.

Court filings also show that Chan waived his right to a speedy trial to allow time for a psychiatric evaluation. His trial is currently scheduled for November and is expected to last only a few days.

Dominik Mysterio retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship on this week’s episode of WWE RAW thanks to some outside help from El Grande Americano.

Mysterio defended his title against AJ Styles in a rematch from SummerSlam, where he had previously used underhanded tactics to score the victory.

On Monday’s show, Americano played a key role by yanking Styles off the apron and rocking him with a headbutt. That interference allowed Mysterio to drag Styles back into the ring and finish him off with a frog splash for the win.

With the victory, Mysterio’s reign as Intercontinental Champion reaches 134 days. He originally captured the title at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, defeating Bron Breakker in a four-way match that also featured PENTA and Finn Bálor.

WWE has provided an update on Paul Heyman.

At Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns scored a hard-fought victory over Bronson Reed in singles action. The bout marked Reigns’ first one-on-one match at a pay-per-view since WrestleMania 40, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Following the match, Reigns finally got his hands on Paul Heyman, locking his former “Wise Man” in the guillotine choke to the delight of the Paris crowd.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole announced that Heyman was diagnosed with a larynx contusion after the assault.

WWE has provided a medical update on Roman Reigns.

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole revealed that Reigns is sidelined indefinitely after suffering multiple fractured ribs.

The injury occurred following his victory over Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris. After the match, Reigns was ambushed by Breakker, who delivered several spears. Reed then added to the assault, hitting three tsunami splashes that left “The Tribal Chief” unable to continue.

Reigns was ultimately stretchered out of the arena.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the angle was designed to write Reigns off WWE television as he prepares to begin filming Legendary’s upcoming Street Fighter movie. Reigns is scheduled to start work on the project next week and is expected to be tied up with production until late September, wrapping around the week of September 26 if all goes as planned.

The film’s cast also includes WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who will portray Colonel William F. Guile, while NJPW standout and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto has been cast as E. Honda.

Street Fighter is currently slated for a theatrical release sometime next year.

