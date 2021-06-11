Saturday’s big Impact World Title match between Moose and champion Kenny Omega at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds pay-per-view will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, which is the home base of AEW.

The venue change was announced on this week’s Impact in the Summit between Tony Khan, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis.

It was also announced that the winner of Moose vs. Omega will defend the Impact World Title against Sami Callihan at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17.

Two more matches were announced for Against All Odds – Callihan and Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers in a Street Fight, plus Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace in singles action.

Against All Odds will take place this Saturday, June 12 from Nashville. The event will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Moose vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Match to be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Winner defends against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17.

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact Tag Team Titles Match

The Decay (Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve) vs. Violent By Design (Deaner, Rhino) (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Susan and Kimber Lee vs. Fire ‘n’ Flava (Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz) (c)

X Division Title #1 Contender’s Fatal 5 Way

Ace Austin vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

No DQ Match

The Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer

Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering vs. Satoshi Kojima

W. Morrissey vs. Rich Swann

Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.