WWE reportedly has a targeted return date for Randy Orton.

As we’ve noted, Orton has not wrestled since the May 20, 2022 SmackDown, and he ended up having fusion surgery on his lower back in late 2022. His father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., told fans in late November that his son was “coming along” and would be back shortly. Around that time it was reported that the surgery would keep Orton of action for an extended period of time, likely until this year some time. Internal WWE rumblings on Orton started up around mid-March, which was notable as there had been no formal internal discussion about Orton for a while. Orton’s father then stated earlier this month that Randy was training, but he wasn’t sure if he will go back to in-ring action. He also said he thought doctors told Orton not to go back in the ring. “Randy will do what Randy’s going to do,” Cowboy said.

In an update, a new report from Ringside News notes that Orton does have a WWE return date in the future. The exact date was not provided, and it was noted that it will not be this summer, but it will be in this calendar year.

Orton reportedly does want to return to the ring and any recent online rumors about any kind of additional health issues are false as his absence is only due to his back. While it’s probably too early to speculate on any creative plans for Orton’s return, it’s safe to say, at least based on this new report, that we will see The Viper on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.