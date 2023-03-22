Randy Orton is headed to Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is bringing Orton to Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39. Orton has been on the shelf since May 2022, so this will be his first time being in attendance in almost one year.

There’s no confirmation on if Orton will appear on camera at all that weekend, at WrestleMania or the post-WrestleMania RAW, but it’s now confirmed that Orton will be in town for the big event. It’s notable that WWE is bringing Orton to Los Angeles as this looks to be his return to being on the road.

Orton being booked for WrestleMania Weekend comes less than one week after it was reported how there had been some internal rumblings on Orton within WWE this month. This was interesting as there had been no formal internal discussion about Orton for a while.

The Viper has been on the shelf since May 2022 with back problems, and he underwent fusion surgery on his lower back in late 2022. Orton’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., told fans in late November that his son was “coming along” and would be back shortly. Around that time it was reported that the surgery would keep Orton of action for an extended period of time, likely until this year some time.

Orton has not wrestled since he and Matt Riddle took a loss to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the May 20, 2022 SmackDown, which was the match where the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles were unified. Orton has not been seen since then, and WWE once noted on TV how he was dealing with a back injury, but the company has not provided any additional official updates. It was then reported that Orton may need surgery, and that ended up happening, as mentioned above.

There’s still no word yet on what might be planned for Orton, if this is his return, but one obvious choice would be to book a heel Orton vs. babyface Cody Rhodes coming out of WrestleMania 39 as this would be a hot program for both Superstars due to their history.

